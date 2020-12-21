Previous
Next
Comfort by moonshinegoober
168 / 365

Comfort

December Reflections Day 21:

Winter Solstice. Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Monday.

The moment he left my comfort diminished.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise