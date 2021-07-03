Previous
Chopped by moonshinegoober
362 / 365

Chopped

And two and a half hours later saying goodbye to almost a foot of hair. Feels so good… lol and it’s funny when I look at this photo, I see my hair gone and then I see acquired husky fur on my knee… fabulous.
3rd July 2021

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
99% complete

