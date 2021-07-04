Previous
Thunderstorms by moonshinegoober
363 / 365

Thunderstorms

Coffee and thunderstorm and I have the house all to myself. Cheers!
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
99% complete

