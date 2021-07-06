Previous
Action Shot by moonshinegoober
365 / 365

Action Shot

Fitting finish to my 365 project! Dahlia is dragging me through the mud and stickers while I attempt to photograph her stalking Smokey the grey kitty under the wheelbarrow. The things we do to accomplish a full year of photos!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
Photo Details

