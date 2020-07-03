Previous
Passion Flower by motherjane
Passion Flower

What a truly miserable Friday. Thank you for commenting on my recent images. I do appreciate your visits to my project. Have a lovely weekend ... I won't be going to any pubs, I feel it is too soon.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Jane Armstrong

Annie-Sue ace
great angle
July 3rd, 2020  
