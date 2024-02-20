Previous
~~poppy seed sourdough~~ by motherjane
~~poppy seed sourdough~~

It is #realbread week, so I made a poppyseed loaf. My mistake was letting my son know. He 'dropped in' on the way home from work (blessed that he does) and tucked in!
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
