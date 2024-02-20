Sign up
Previous
Photo 2279
~~poppy seed sourdough~~
It is #realbread week, so I made a poppyseed loaf. My mistake was letting my son know. He 'dropped in' on the way home from work (blessed that he does) and tucked in!
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
0
0
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
2864
photos
120
followers
74
following
624% complete
View this month »
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
20th February 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
