Photo 2035
John Cooper Works
My husband has taken delivery of his new JCW. It has already had a full body paint detailing and is actually quite lovely. I wonder which new lens I could look at ....
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
1
0
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Tags
car
,
50mm
,
mini
,
@motherjane
marlboromaam
ace
Very cool shot! I've seen only a handful of these cars around here.
October 2nd, 2020
