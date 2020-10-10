Previous
Cascade of Light and Leaves by motherjane
Photo 2043

Cascade of Light and Leaves

The Japanese Maple with the Lensbaby Sweet 35. Just straight from the camera and resisting the urge to faff with it.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! This is really splendid! Pinning. =)
October 11th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Superb!
October 11th, 2020  
