Previous
Next
Photo 2043
Cascade of Light and Leaves
The Japanese Maple with the Lensbaby Sweet 35. Just straight from the camera and resisting the urge to faff with it.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
2
1
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
6
2
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
11th October 2020 9:56am
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
lensbaby
,
muncaster
,
sweet35
,
@motherjane
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! This is really splendid! Pinning. =)
October 11th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Superb!
October 11th, 2020
