Merry Mossy Christmas by motherjane
Photo 2095

Merry Mossy Christmas

24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Jane Armstrong

ace
@motherjane
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful details and bokeh.
December 24th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
December 24th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Gorgeous macro, fav
December 24th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
natures jewels - such a beautiful photograph Jane. Merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2020  
