Quietly Freezing by motherjane
Photo 2111

Quietly Freezing

After yesterday's heavy rain the temperature dropped quickly last night and the flooded pond froze. The high tide came and went and left the reeds encased in fragile ice.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
Helen Jane ace
such a well chosen piece of detail. so dainty and beautiful
January 15th, 2021  
