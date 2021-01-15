Sign up
Photo 2111
Quietly Freezing
After yesterday's heavy rain the temperature dropped quickly last night and the flooded pond froze. The high tide came and went and left the reeds encased in fragile ice.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
ice
pond
lensbaby
sweet50
such a well chosen piece of detail. so dainty and beautiful
January 15th, 2021
