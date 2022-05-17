Sign up
Photo 2225
~~finest flower~~
Foxgloves have always been a favourite of mine and this one has just started flowering in the garden.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
1
Jane Armstrong
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
16th May 2022 12:46pm
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
100mm
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful shot!
May 17th, 2022
Maxine Lathbury
Love this
May 17th, 2022
close