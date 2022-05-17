Previous
~~finest flower~~ by motherjane
~~finest flower~~

Foxgloves have always been a favourite of mine and this one has just started flowering in the garden.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful shot!
May 17th, 2022  
Maxine Lathbury
Love this
May 17th, 2022  
