Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2244
~~bracken~~
The new growth of bracken is beginning in my garden but this old broken down stuff needs to be removed. We spent a day clearing it and piling ready for a bonfire only for the recent high winds to scatter it everywhere!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
2829
photos
140
followers
94
following
614% complete
View this month »
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
texture
,
100mm
,
bracken
Helen Jane
ace
beautifully sharp and such delightful patterns. I guess you had to start all over again piling it up. Sounds like a good keep fit activity to me.
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close