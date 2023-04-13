Previous
Next
~~bracken~~ by motherjane
Photo 2244

~~bracken~~

The new growth of bracken is beginning in my garden but this old broken down stuff needs to be removed. We spent a day clearing it and piling ready for a bonfire only for the recent high winds to scatter it everywhere!
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Jane Armstrong

ace
@motherjane
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
beautifully sharp and such delightful patterns. I guess you had to start all over again piling it up. Sounds like a good keep fit activity to me.
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise