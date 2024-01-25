Sign up
Photo 2268
~~walking in the rain~~
Taking Della for a walk in the rain. Tried every excuse not to but thoroughly enjoyed it in the end.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
Tags
dog
,
rain
,
labrador
Rob Z
ace
She's a lovely looking girl, and that harness looks so well designed - comfortable and efficent.
January 25th, 2024
