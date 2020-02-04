Previous
Next
Damp Days Ahead by mozette
Photo 3683

Damp Days Ahead

Over the past week, we've had a bit of rain overnight. But today, it was overcast and humid.

And I've been hearing Kookaburras laughing for a extended periods of time - a sure sign of rain coming.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise