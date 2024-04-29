Previous
Wrapped Up by mozette
Wrapped Up

I had to put the car in for a service today at 7am. So I arrived at my folks house at 6.30am.

It's just past 8am, and Frankie is snuggled up in a crocheted rug in his bed in the lounge room.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
