Satin Cap by mozette
Satin Cap

I'm trying to keep my hair moisturised, as it's very dry right now. So, I got a satin turbin/cap.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
