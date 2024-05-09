Previous
From Beneath by mozette
Photo 5239

From Beneath

My Red Frangipanni has been up-potted and is very happy where it's been place, so much so that it's put out a few more flowers.
And even though the weather is cooler, there's still a bit of room for the lovely red colour of them.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise