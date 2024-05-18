Sign up
Photo 5248
Succulents
I grow a little bit of everything in my garden, from frangipannis to herbs to these lovely plants, there's always room for every type of plant in any garden.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
succulents
,
my_garden
