Previous
Photo 5421
New Beans
When Dad and I moved the fernhouse in, my beans died. But once I started organising again, I put down more beans.
As before I have no idea which ones are which. But it'll be fun finding out.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
beans
,
my_garden
