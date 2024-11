Greenslopes ER

Last night I landed in the ER at the Greenslopes Hospital because the back cramps radiating to my lungs were really bad, and I couldn't breathe.



Mum was there with me, and they did further tests - x-ray and blood tests - and they don't know what I've got either. So, they gave me heat packs for the pain and panadol fort as well. And told me to stay home and on the antibiotics I was given.



So, I'm resting and not going to work tomorrow either.