Today...
Today...

I woke this morning still feeling exhausted. But I was also excited about the new fernhouse.
So, I moved a few things around in it, and organised the whole place. I'm thinking of putting my rubbish bin of garden soil in it, so I can use the fernhouse as a potting shed as well, I'm not sure. It's got a good lid on it as well, so it should be safe.

Today, I moved some pavers to the middle dirt path, and cleaned that up, moved a few plants, and organised the planters inside the fernhouse so they grew better.
30th October 2024

Lynda Parker

