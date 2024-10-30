Today...

I woke this morning still feeling exhausted. But I was also excited about the new fernhouse.

So, I moved a few things around in it, and organised the whole place. I'm thinking of putting my rubbish bin of garden soil in it, so I can use the fernhouse as a potting shed as well, I'm not sure. It's got a good lid on it as well, so it should be safe.



Today, I moved some pavers to the middle dirt path, and cleaned that up, moved a few plants, and organised the planters inside the fernhouse so they grew better.