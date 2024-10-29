A New Addition

For years now, I've been using cheap greenhouses to grow my herbs and vegetables.



Now my folks have sold the house and are moving, they're getting rid of stuff. And they offered me their fernhouse. Well, I jumped at getting it!



Doesn't it look great? I still have to get a few things sorted out, like the fairy lights, which will light it up and other plants which will be in the area next to it as a room.