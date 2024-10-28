Previous
Replacing by mozette
Photo 5411

Replacing

I had to replace two of my Stephen King books.

The one on the left was loaned out, and I don't remember who I lent it to, but I never got it back.

The other one, I gave away to a friend's son for his 21st birthday.

I replaced both today.
