Photo 5411
Replacing
I had to replace two of my Stephen King books.
The one on the left was loaned out, and I don't remember who I lent it to, but I never got it back.
The other one, I gave away to a friend's son for his 21st birthday.
I replaced both today.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
reading
books
stephen_king
month_of_purple
