Colour
Photo 5410

Colour

At the community gardens at Lota, there was a lot of flowering plants to help the food plants... companion planting. I do it at home, it's good for the garden.
27th October 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
