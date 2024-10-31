Sign up
Photo 5414
Paved
Yesterday, I paved this path with the pavers from next to the fernhouse. Then moved the plants closer to the fernhouse and got more space.
I'm planning on getting an old gate to put at the fence so it looks like a secret garden gate...like the book.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
5414
photos
16
followers
29
following
1483% complete
5407
5408
5409
5410
5411
5412
5413
5414
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
31st October 2024 10:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
