Previous
My Poor Plant by mozette
Photo 5247

My Poor Plant

My poor little Egyptian Sage isn't going well.

I think a cat peed on it and it's dying. I'm really sad it's suffering.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise