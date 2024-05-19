Sign up
Photo 5249
Tall Plants
In my garden, there's beautiful little things, and lovely tall plants that have outgrown me in stature. These are a couple of them : the Moch Orange, and the Draceana.
They're both beautiful, and I've watched them grow from tiny plants.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
