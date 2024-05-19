Previous
Tall Plants by mozette
Tall Plants

In my garden, there's beautiful little things, and lovely tall plants that have outgrown me in stature. These are a couple of them : the Moch Orange, and the Draceana.

They're both beautiful, and I've watched them grow from tiny plants.
