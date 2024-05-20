Previous
Money Tree by mozette
Photo 5250

Money Tree

I love jades. They're hardy, easy to grow, and beautiful to look at.

This is a grave marker for my little bird, Little Miss Stevie, who passed away at The beginning of December 2012.

I have quite a few plants which are dedicated to friends who are no longer with me.
Lynda Parker

Lynda Parker
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
