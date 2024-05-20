Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5250
Money Tree
I love jades. They're hardy, easy to grow, and beautiful to look at.
This is a grave marker for my little bird, Little Miss Stevie, who passed away at The beginning of December 2012.
I have quite a few plants which are dedicated to friends who are no longer with me.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5250
photos
13
followers
22
following
1438% complete
View this month »
5243
5244
5245
5246
5247
5248
5249
5250
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
18th May 2024 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close