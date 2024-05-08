Previous
Singular by mozette
Photo 5238

Singular

I'm not sure if this plant is happy or not. The leaves are a stunning green, but there's just one flower.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise