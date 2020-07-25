Sign up
Photo 3855
Today's work
This morning, I set up the living room for painting, and got a lot done.
The painting looks so good so far.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3855
photos
6
followers
13
following
1056% complete
View this month »
0
365
SM-A505YN
25th July 2020 11:08am
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
