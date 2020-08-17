Sign up
Photo 3878
books
When I was at Sandgate this time around to house sit, I discovered a little free library up the road from my brother's house.
Nearly every day, I took Ellie for a walk and took books with me to exchange.
I gave away about 14 books, and came home with these 7.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
