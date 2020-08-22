Previous
New Little Bench by mozette
New Little Bench

Yesterday, I was out at Bunnings to order a greenhouse. But they're not taking any special orders right now due to covid-19.

So, I decided to buy another piece of outdoor furniture I needed. And this was it. I put it together this morning. As light as it looks, it actually weighs quite a bit.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
