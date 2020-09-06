Sign up
Photo 3898
Hard Work
Yep, this is me digging a huge hole in my backyard for a new clothes line. Dad took this, and we took turns digging.
It was hard going too through clay and builder's rubble... My unit complex was built in the late-80s when it was legal to dump this stuff next to the buildings instead of taking it away.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
