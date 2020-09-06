Previous
Next
Hard Work by mozette
Photo 3898

Hard Work

Yep, this is me digging a huge hole in my backyard for a new clothes line. Dad took this, and we took turns digging.

It was hard going too through clay and builder's rubble... My unit complex was built in the late-80s when it was legal to dump this stuff next to the buildings instead of taking it away.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise