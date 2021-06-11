Sign up
Photo 4176
The Bee Gees Way
Today's outing was to Redcliffe to see this landmark.
At 9:30 this morning, it was only 14°C, such a cold day here in Queensland. But I didn't let that stop me from heading out to do this.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
out_and_about
,
bee_gees
