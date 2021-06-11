Previous
Next
The Bee Gees Way by mozette
Photo 4176

The Bee Gees Way

Today's outing was to Redcliffe to see this landmark.

At 9:30 this morning, it was only 14°C, such a cold day here in Queensland. But I didn't let that stop me from heading out to do this.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise