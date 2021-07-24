Sign up
Photo 4219
Love In the Sky
I stepped outside today, to find that someone loves Brisbane so much, they put it in the sky.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
24th July 2021 11:30am
Tags
brisbane
,
skywriting
Keren
This is so funny I got friend who live in the North side of Brisbane and she post the same heart in the sky... What a small world...
July 24th, 2021
