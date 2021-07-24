Previous
Love In the Sky by mozette
Photo 4219

Love In the Sky

I stepped outside today, to find that someone loves Brisbane so much, they put it in the sky.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Keren
This is so funny I got friend who live in the North side of Brisbane and she post the same heart in the sky... What a small world...
July 24th, 2021  
