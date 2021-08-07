Sign up
Photo 4233
A Nosy Greeting
The puppies next door noticed me hanging out my laundry, and they wanted to talk to me... by trying to squeeze themselves through the palings of the fence.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
9
365
SM-A505YN
7th August 2021 9:02am
Tags
my_place
