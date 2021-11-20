Previous
It's Christmas by mozette
It's Christmas

I decided to put up the Christmas tree. But I got halfway through it all, and my energy fell away.

I got just the important decorations on the tree and that was all for today.

Normally, putting up the tree for Christmas takes me a few hours and that's it. But today? I can't believe how low my energy is.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
