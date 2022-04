Potatoes

I'm growing my own potatoes.



And you can too! You get a potato which has gotten grown eyes, and roots from their eyes.



Cut them into usable pieces, get a big pot of soil, and plant the pieces with their eyes flesh side down just below the surface, then cover them over. Water them lightly and make sure they have a bit of sunlight everyday.



Before long, they're going to show green sprouts... and you watch them grow up until the green growth dies off completely... then you dig up your bounty of potatoes!