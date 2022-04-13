Previous
I've Lost My Voice by mozette
Photo 4482

I've Lost My Voice

Since Monday, I've been gradually losing my voice.

Today, after two days of trying to get to the doctor, I finally got an appointment, and he did a nasal wipe. It'll be another two days before I know the results.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
