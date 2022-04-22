Sign up
Photo 4491
Fully Open
Hannah's singular Camellia bloom is fully opened up.
It's so beautiful.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
camellia
,
my_garden
,
hannah_northedge.
