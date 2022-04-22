Previous
Fully Open by mozette
Photo 4491

Fully Open

Hannah's singular Camellia bloom is fully opened up.

It's so beautiful.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
