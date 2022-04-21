Previous
Next
One This Year by mozette
Photo 4490

One This Year

Only one Camellia flower came out this year.

I have been feeding it, and making sure it's being watered.

I hate to see so few flowers on it.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise