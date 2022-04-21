Sign up
Photo 4490
One This Year
Only one Camellia flower came out this year.
I have been feeding it, and making sure it's being watered.
I hate to see so few flowers on it.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4490
photos
4
followers
13
following
1230% complete
View this month »
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
21st April 2022 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camellia
,
my_garden
