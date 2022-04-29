Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4498
First Coffee Outing
Today is my first coffee day out with my friend Elisabeth since October last year.
So, I dressed up in a new opshopped dress for the occasion.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4498
photos
4
followers
13
following
1232% complete
View this month »
4491
4492
4493
4494
4495
4496
4497
4498
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th April 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
out_and_about
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close