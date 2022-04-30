Sign up
Photo 4499
Never A Dull Moment
Late this afternoon, I was organising myself for dinner, when I was filling the pot to boil some potatoes, and my faucet popped off!
Water everywhere!
Dinner put on hold and I had to move a lot of stuff for Dad to fix it.
Well, it's fixed now, and it's a fancier tap than before.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
6
Tags
my_place
