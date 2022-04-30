Previous
Next
Never A Dull Moment by mozette
Photo 4499

Never A Dull Moment

Late this afternoon, I was organising myself for dinner, when I was filling the pot to boil some potatoes, and my faucet popped off!

Water everywhere!

Dinner put on hold and I had to move a lot of stuff for Dad to fix it.

Well, it's fixed now, and it's a fancier tap than before.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise