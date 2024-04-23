Sign up
Previous
Photo 5223
New Homes
It's all coming together. The new homes are being built, new suburbs are being named and there's new lighting being worked on.
If you and your family want a safe place to live, we've begun building.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5223
photos
11
followers
17
following
1430% complete
View this month »
5216
5217
5218
5219
5220
5221
5222
5223
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd April 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fairy
,
my_garden
