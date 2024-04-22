Previous
Furniture Shopping by mozette
Photo 5222

Furniture Shopping

I'm back at it again, looking for the perfect desk.

It's elusive.

But I'll find it.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise