ANZAC Day 2024 by mozette
Photo 5225

ANZAC Day 2024

I was up at 4.45am this morning to catch the two dawn services on the ABC TV.

It was a good clear morning, so much so, I could hear the service at the RSL at Blackwood Road.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Louise & Ken ace
You're True Blue! What a marvelously patriotic way to begin the day!
April 25th, 2024  
