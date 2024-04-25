Sign up
Previous
Photo 5225
ANZAC Day 2024
I was up at 4.45am this morning to catch the two dawn services on the ABC TV.
It was a good clear morning, so much so, I could hear the service at the RSL at Blackwood Road.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Louise & Ken
ace
You're True Blue! What a marvelously patriotic way to begin the day!
April 25th, 2024
