Eggplant Flowers by mozette
Photo 4514

Eggplant Flowers

Even though it's been raining over the past 2 weeks, I've kept the greenhouse closed.

Today I opened it and found my eggplant has a huge amount of flowers on it.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

