My Soap

Since last year, I've become allergic to so many things, and certain soaps are on the list.



I found this gorgeous soap from Woolworths called Freshwater. It's rosewater and pink clay, and smells like Turkish Delight... last night I ran out and used a different natural soap, but broke out from it.



So, today, I rushed out and bought more if my favourite brand. I hadn't noticed this inscription to the customer on it back of the soap before. It's lovely to be acknowledged.