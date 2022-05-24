Previous
Another World by mozette
Another World

I'm transcribing my Grandpa's diaries - all 6 decades of them. And in the front of each, there's a piece where he wrote notes about the year before.

This is 1941, and he talked about what he's been doing since he arrived in Australia 14 years before.

Amazing how this kind of life change can make on a person.
