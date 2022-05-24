Sign up
Photo 4523
Another World
I'm transcribing my Grandpa's diaries - all 6 decades of them. And in the front of each, there's a piece where he wrote notes about the year before.
This is 1941, and he talked about what he's been doing since he arrived in Australia 14 years before.
Amazing how this kind of life change can make on a person.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
grandpa's_diary
