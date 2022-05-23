Previous
Next
Enjoying the Morning by mozette
Photo 4522

Enjoying the Morning

My parents have got a little sweet dog called Frankie. He's only been with them just on a month, and he's settling in so well.

This is Frankie perusing his kingdom.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise